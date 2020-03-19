Amalgamated Bank Has $2.16 Million Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after buying an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,337,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,338,000 after buying an additional 574,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,733,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,085,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

