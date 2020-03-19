Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,572 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Amazon.com worth $3,737,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $50.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,880.93. 10,381,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,977.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,840.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $955.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

