Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,322.48.

Shares of AMZN traded up $90.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,920.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The company has a market cap of $955.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,977.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

