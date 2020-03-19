Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.0% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $88.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,918.18. 6,164,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,977.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.48. The company has a market cap of $957.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

