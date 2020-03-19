Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,322.48.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $95.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,925.54. 5,818,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,977.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.