Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 18,228 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMBA stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 818,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,546. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $12,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

