Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 3,244 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $126,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 818,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,546. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

