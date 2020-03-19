Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 6,607 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $257,606.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,735,364.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 818,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ambarella by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

