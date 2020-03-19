Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng Sells 429 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $16,302.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,794 shares in the company, valued at $182,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after buying an additional 73,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

