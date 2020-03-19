Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 2,113 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 818,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

