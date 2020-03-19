Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2,331.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 832,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Amdocs by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 403,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

