American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 12,316,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,129. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

