American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,717,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,836. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

