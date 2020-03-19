American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

American Water Works stock traded down $11.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 916,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

