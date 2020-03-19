American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305,935 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of American Water Works worth $229,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,605,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works stock traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,616. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

