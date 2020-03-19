America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Ann G. Bordelon Purchases 1,325 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 318,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,883. The stock has a market cap of $393.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

