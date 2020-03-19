Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,734,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.