Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lowered by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $204.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

