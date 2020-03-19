Amon Tops 1-Day Volume of $682.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $380,346.86 and $682.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Amon

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.