AmonD Market Cap Hits $310,850.29 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. AmonD has a total market cap of $310,850.29 and $42,042.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,790,782 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

