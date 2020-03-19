Amphenol Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

