Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) will report sales of $68.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $76.60 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year sales of $261.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $311.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $262.04 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $309.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amplify Energy.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 76.92%.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.