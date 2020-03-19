AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Hits One Day Volume of $1,277.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 250.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $35,801.80 and approximately $1,277.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 110.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

