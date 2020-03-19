Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,653 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Twilio worth $51,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $102,522,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

