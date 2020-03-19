Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,056 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Msci worth $55,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Msci by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,269,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $224.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $189.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.65.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.