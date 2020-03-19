Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 255,644 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,644 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of First Solar worth $53,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in First Solar by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

FSLR opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

