Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 73,339 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,339 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Republic Services worth $56,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

RSG opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

