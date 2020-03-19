Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $52.54 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Camden Property Trust worth $52,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

