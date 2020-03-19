Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $54.05 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Yum China worth $54,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.37.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

