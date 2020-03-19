Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $55.43 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $153.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.07 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

