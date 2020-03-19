Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,522 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of WellCare Health Plans worth $60,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCG. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 200,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,242,000 after buying an additional 99,410 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $312.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

