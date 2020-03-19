Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,546 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $56,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

