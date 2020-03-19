Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $52,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $140.30 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

