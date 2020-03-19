Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 204,498 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,498 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ball worth $69,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after buying an additional 754,628 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 333,162 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

