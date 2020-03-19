Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $68,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

