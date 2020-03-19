Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Purchases $237,631.92 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $8.09 on Thursday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,503. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

