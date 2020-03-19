Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Analog Devices worth $89,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at $18,483,215.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,461 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $8.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.