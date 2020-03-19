Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

A stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,342.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

