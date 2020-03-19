Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $2.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.16. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 318,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,883. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

