Analysts Anticipate Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Brink’s reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCO. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,115. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,432,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,117. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

