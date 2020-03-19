Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the lowest is $5.47 billion. Centurylink reported sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year sales of $21.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $21.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $21.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Centurylink has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

