Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.40 Million

Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $508.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $515.91 million. LHC Group posted sales of $502.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,576,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $114.52 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.