Analysts Anticipate Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 268,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.66 million, a P/E ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.45. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 57,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.