Analysts Anticipate Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to announce $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $23.60 million. Pfenex posted sales of $10.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full year sales of $55.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $56.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.37 million, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $115.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pfenex.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Pfenex stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

