Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post sales of $31.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.67 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Plug Power posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $285.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $296.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.91 million, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $387.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $4,253,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 311,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 262,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

