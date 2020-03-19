Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 19th (AAXN, ADUS, ADVM, AGIO, AIAPF, ALGN, AMN, ANAB, ATNX, ATRA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 19th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a hold rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. The world’s energy producers rely on them for the services, tools, equipment and exceptionally trained personnel needed to develop and produce oil and gas. Superior Energy has a history of developing specialized tools and technologies designed to meet customer needs. In its earliest days, the company pioneered the use of rigless plugging and abandonment services. Since then, Superior has been on the leading edge of a number of developments that benefit oil and gas producers throughout the life cycle of the well. “

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

