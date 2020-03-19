Analysts Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AlarmCom also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of ALRM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,615. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,099,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AlarmCom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

