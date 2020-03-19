Analysts Expect America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s earnings. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,061,000 after buying an additional 1,768,838 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,334,000 after buying an additional 299,633 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,178,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after buying an additional 991,603 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.