Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 577.11%.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19,421.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 203,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

