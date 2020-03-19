Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Busey also reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,543.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 336,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,214. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $952.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

